Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Willis Bond puts $400m on the table for 'value add' assets

Willis Bond puts $400m on the table for 'value add' assets
The Tauranga City Council's new administration offices are being built using the mass timber construction method. (Image: Willis Bond)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 15 Nov 2022
Commercial and residential developer and syndicator Willis Bond says it has raised $173 million under its fourth development fund, with headroom for up to $400m of future development property assets.The Wellington-based firm raised $800m over the past 10 years, including its first three funds and then the $250m Property Investment Fund, which was launched in 2020.Those funds had invested in 26 developments, which come with an estimated valuation of $2.3 billion. Its projects are mainly large-scale, waterfront and urban mixed-use devel...
Property sponsored by
The name Manson has been associated with innovative property development in New Zealand for more than 40 years – delivering the most Green Star office buildings in NZ, and now we raise the bar even higher in green building quality.
Primary Sector

Camera rollout a lost opportunity

The commercial fishing industry is urging the government to be more forward-thinking.

Jem Traylen 6:00am
Transport

Interislander leads the way – on exemptions

Regulator Maritime NZ has granted KiwiRail three times as many rule exemptions than its Cook Strait rival.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Technology

No worries Houston, the Kiwis solved the problem

Step aside space industry, we're exporting wool to the moon and back.

Jem Traylen 6:00am

More Property

Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Everybody hates the RMA, but will we be happy now?

Today's tabling of the two pieces of law to replace the Resource Management Act is a milestone. But will it make anyone happier?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Property

Du Val inks $100m Canadian finance deal

The Auckland property developer will tap into Canadian funding.

Brent Melville 14 Nov 2022
Public sector

Kāinga Ora ups debt capacity, switches to government borrowing

Treasury says the crown will have to take on more debt to fund Kāinga Ora's borrowing programme.

Greg Hurrell 11 Nov 2022
Infrastructure

Goodman's cash earnings up 7.4%

The industrial property builder and manager has $635 million of work under way.

Staff reporters 10 Nov 2022