Winton and Maxcap launch $200m townhouse fund

Staff reporters
Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Residential developer Winton Land and Maxcap New Zealand have formed a new $200 million medium density development fund, aimed at snapping up metropolitan townhouse and apartment development sites.Winton says it will contribute up to $50m in equity into the fund, with the balance coming from Maxcap. The local offshoot of the Australian-based real estate investment manager was founded in 2019 as a joint venture with Bayleys Real Estate and investment group Forsyth Barr. Winton, which has a portfolio of 27 projects across 14 master plan...

