Auditor general calls for an urgent update of the Public Finance Act

Auditor general John Ryan says public sector reporting isn't answering the right questions. (Image: Auditor General's Office)

Auditor general John Ryan is calling for an urgent update to the Public Finance Act (PFA) to ensure that the public sector meets the accountability requirements of a 21st-century New Zealand.In a report reflecting on this year’s audits of central government, Ryan said his office continues to be concerned that the way public organisations report on their spending and performance doesn’t answer the questions that parliament and the public are most interested in.Similar concerns were recently raised by the Parliamentary Commissioner fo...