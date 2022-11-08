Govt orders inquiry into supply chain resilience

Staff reporters

The government has asked the Productivity Commission to hold an inquiry into the New Zealand economy’s resilience against supply chain disruptions. Finance minister Grant Robertson said the covid-19 pandemic gave the global economy a considerable shock over the past three years. Although NZ’s supply chains showed resilience, there were still challenges, he said.The commission’s first task would be to consult on how to define resilience. The inquiry would identify industry level supply chain vulnerabilities, and recommend...