Public sector

Is the Public Service Commission too top heavy?

Is the Public Service Commission too top heavy?
Who should be telling the government which agencies have too many top managers? (Image: Public Service Commission)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 22 Apr 2024
Finance and public service minister Nicola Willis is looking at whether agencies are overloaded with senior managers. Jem Traylen continues her investigation of public service jobs data.The agency tasked with considering whether governments are too top-heavy may, in fact, be the most stacked with senior leaders. Finance minister Nicola Willis recently tasked the Public Service Commission with looking at whether government departments were too “top-heavy” with second- and third-tier managers (the first tier being chief executive...
