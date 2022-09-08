See full details
Ombudsman 'reassured' by data on Official Information Act performance

Jem Traylen

Thu, 08 Sep 2022

Ombudsman 'reassured' by data on Official Information Act performance
Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says the new data shows the public service's commitment to open and transparent government. (Image: Paul Taylor/NZME)
Thu, 08 Sep 2022
Expanded performance measures show the public service is performing well under its Official Information Act (OIA) obligations, says a top official.Public service commissioner Peter Hughes said the latest OIA data showed 121 central agencies completed 96.9% of nearly 27,000 requests “on time”, with new measures showing the use of extensions, transfers and refusals was not a factor influencing the performance statistics.OIA request timeliness was down slightly by 0.4% from the previous period, and down 0.9% from the previous high in J...

