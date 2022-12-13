Menu
Open government partnership not so open for procurement

Chris Hipkins said he wanted something "much more ambitious" in the next open government action plan. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Tue, 13 Dec 2022
A proposed “action plan” for open government is being called “weak” by community groups – despite the minister wanting something ambitious.Concerns include a lack of engagement by officials in developing the plan, which is said to be full of pre-existing or already planned programmes of work and contains very little that is new or would bring real benefits.Transparency of public sector procurement is one major area of concern – central government spends about a third of its budget on buying goods and services...
Primary Sector

Fonterra, Nestlé to sell Brazil joint venture for $210m

The deal follows the recent sale of Fonterra's Chilean business to Peru's Gloria Foods. 

Rebecca Howard 9:02am
Energy

Tiwai Point ‘very unlikely to generate material value': Rio

Rio Tinto wants to make 'green' aluminium at the Tiwai Point smelter, but it needs to know it's wanted – and a deal to prove it.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Policy

Critical minerals list coming too late, says Straterra

Straterra said it was let down by the ongoing delays to the formation of a list and policy to support critically important mining.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

Policy

MIQ allocation advice inadequate and unfair

There were better and kinder alternatives to the MIQ lottery, the ombudsman found.

Staff reporters 12 Dec 2022
Public sector

Public service needs to break down siloes

Hughes wants chief executives to work as a team but will that blur accountability?

Jem Traylen 09 Dec 2022
Infrastructure

Mayor wants just opened sound stage sold by January

Council approved a sale in May. 

Dan Brunskill 09 Dec 2022
Public sector

Science reforms a step in the right direction, say submitters

Setting national research priorities should improve science outcomes but the devil is in the detail.

Greg Hurrell 09 Dec 2022