Open government partnership not so open for procurement

Chris Hipkins said he wanted something "much more ambitious" in the next open government action plan. (Image: NZME)

A proposed “action plan” for open government is being called “weak” by community groups – despite the minister wanting something ambitious.Concerns include a lack of engagement by officials in developing the plan, which is said to be full of pre-existing or already planned programmes of work and contains very little that is new or would bring real benefits.Transparency of public sector procurement is one major area of concern – central government spends about a third of its budget on buying goods and services...