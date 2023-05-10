Menu
The Business of Government: Manaaki/Callaghan, public sector pay and more…

Gary Hanger, who has been a community work supervisor for 35 years, joins a picket of Community Corrections staff outside the Hastings courthouse. (Image:NZME/Warren Buckland)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 10 May 2023
Conflict of interest claims: the Manaaki/Callaghan saga continuesIt’s now nearly a year since the first reports of a meltdown between government-owned Callaghan Innovation and Auckland entrepreneurial advisory firm Manaaki/We Are Indigo. The guts of it was a series of allegations about Manaaki/WAI’s business conduct which saw the firm removed from a Request for Proposal process for a big Callaghan contract. Manaaki/WAI then fessed up to poor behaviour and promised to do better, but the attacks on Manaaki have continued, particularly...
Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'
Primary Sector

Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'

Which party will be in the running for the rural vote?

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Primary Sector Profile

Beef + Lamb NZ's new chair has plenty of skin in the game

“I’m very good at throwing everything into what life throws at me," says Kate Acland.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Media

Meta ‘to remove news links in Canada’

The threats come as NZ prepares its own digital news law, influenced by C-18 and Australia’s news code.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast
Economy

The government has benefited from accelerating inflation and wage growth.

Staff reporters 09 May 2023
Government’s online experience found lacking
Technology

Adobe research found poor mobile performance and language options.

Ben Moore 08 May 2023
The Business of Government: DPMC's Brook Barrington, trust in government and more...
Policy

A new weekly column on the public service.

Jem Traylen 03 May 2023
Radical change is needed – Productivity Commission
Economy

The government must focus on supporting exporters to innovate.

Jem Traylen 01 May 2023