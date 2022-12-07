Underfunded and fragmented public science sector in for a shakeup

Research, science and innovation minister Ayesha Verrall wants significant change for the sector. (Image: NZME)

The government has set out its reform agenda for a science and research sector it describes as underfunded, fragmented and unresponsive to the country’s needs.On Tuesday night, it released its Te Ara Paerangi Future Pathways white paper that sets out a road map for overhauling the system.The main task in the shorter term is to set national priorities for research, improve career pathways, and integrate Treaty of Waitangi principles into the research sector.It will hold off on restructuring existing institutes until at least 2026, assuming...