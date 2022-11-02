See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Retail

A2 Milk goes after Care A2 Plus for stealing the A2 brand

Rebecca Howard

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 02 Nov 2022

A2 Milk goes after Care A2 Plus for stealing the A2 brand
A2 Milk says it vigorously protects its intellectual property rights. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 02 Nov 2022
RELATED
A2 Milk Co has filed a claim against Care A2 Plus in the federal court in New South Wales for using the A2 brand. It wants a permanent injunction to stop the company from selling A2 milk-branded products without the licence or authority of A2 Milk.  It also wants damages and an order from the court that one of the Care A2 Plus respondents withdraw a series of trademark applications. Care A2 Plus was not immediately available for comment. “The A2 Milk Co vigorously protects its intellectual property rights, including tr...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Infrastructure
New Zealand gas production about to 'fall off a cliff'
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

With demand high and supply falling, an energy company CEO says it's a good time to be selling gas in NZ.

Listed Companies FREE
Board and shareholders agree: Sky TV’s share price is too low
Ella Somers | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Shareholders peppered the board with questions about Sky's share price and aired grievances over the TV company’s share consolidation last year.

Policy
Govt announces new rules for Buy Now, Pay Later
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Buy Now, Pay Later agreements will be treated as consumer credit contracts under the CCCFA.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.