Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result

CEO Rod Duke is working to protect as much margin as possible. (Image: NZME)

Briscoe Group lifted annual net profit marginally to a fresh record, although the gross profit margin eased a little, as managing director Rod Duke had warned.Briscoe runs the Briscoe’s homewares chain and the Rebel Sport chain.Net profit for the 12 months ended Jan 29 rose to $88.4 million from $87.9m the previous year, which had also been a record, while sales were up 5.6%, at $785.9m.“To produce results ahead of last year’s record benchmark is a significant achievement and reinforces the team’s ability to adapt quickl...