Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result

Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result
CEO Rod Duke is working to protect as much margin as possible. (Image: NZME)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Wed, 15 Mar 2023
Briscoe Group lifted annual net profit marginally to a fresh record, although the gross profit margin eased a little, as managing director Rod Duke had warned.Briscoe runs the Briscoe’s homewares chain and the Rebel Sport chain.Net profit for the 12 months ended Jan 29 rose to $88.4 million from $87.9m the previous year, which had also been a record, while sales were up 5.6%, at $785.9m.“To produce results ahead of last year’s record benchmark is a significant achievement and reinforces the team’s ability to adapt quickl...
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b
Infrastructure

City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard 10:27am
Markets

Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed

The company is scaling back its 'aggressive' R&D programme.

Staff reporters 9:29am
Up to a third of jobs at Trade Window could be axed
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, March 15, 2023

More Retail

Food price inflation at highest level since 1989
Retail

Food price inflation at highest level since 1989

February heralded one of the most dramatic increases in food prices on record. 

Staff reporters 13 Mar 2023
Liquidators of Regus-owned Bizdojo claw back $200k
Finance

Liquidators of Regus-owned Bizdojo claw back $200k

The company was moved into liquidation in August last year.

Riley Kennedy 13 Mar 2023
Edmund Hillary brand targets $25m peak
Retail

Edmund Hillary brand targets $25m peak

The lifestyle and outdoor label looks to scale the North American market.

Brent Melville 10 Mar 2023
Nat's Willis calls for select committee inquiry into retail banking
Finance

Nat's Willis calls for select committee inquiry into retail banking

Willis wrote to the finance and expenditure select committee today. 

Riley Kennedy 08 Mar 2023