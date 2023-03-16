Briscoe to add two warehouses for online sales

CEO Rod Duke said he wants to avoid out-of-stocks in the stores. (Image: Getty)

Briscoe Group is about to make a major shift in its warehousing and logistics practices to accommodate its burgeoning online sales while avoiding depleting stock levels at its brick-and-mortar stores.Managing director Rod Duke told BusinessDesk that, currently, about 90% of the fulfilment of online sales comes from stock that it owns and which is sitting in its 88 stores.While that does provide the company with some economy and it can probably get the goods to the customer faster, “there’s a downside”, Duke said.When a custome...