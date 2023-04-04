Menu
Consumers are keeping their wallets closed, but retailer results show there's hope

(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
The first reporting season of the year is now done and dusted for listed retailers with most of them releasing surprisingly upbeat results. But the results have also come out at a time when consumers are starting to strap down their wallets as a recession inches closer.The goodBriscoe Group, KMD Brands, Hallenstein Glasson and Michael Hill have all revealed surprisingly positive results in the past five weeks.Briscoe Group, which runs the Briscoe’s Homeware and Rebel Sport chains, somehow managed to push its earnings above expectatio...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 4, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Business Advice

The rise of strategic foresight: CEOs go back to the future

Scenario planning detects and deals with issues that could be a problem years ahead. 

Victoria Mulligan 7:40am
The rise of strategic foresight: CEOs go back to the future
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Luxon's bright ideas make him more credible and carbon prices continue their slide

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 7:26am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Luxon's bright ideas make him more credible and carbon prices continue their slide

