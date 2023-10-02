Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

‘Disappointing’ – Forbarr keeps neutral rating for The Warehouse

‘Disappointing’ – Forbarr keeps neutral rating for The Warehouse
(Image: File)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Mon, 02 Oct 2023
Analysts at wealth management firm Forsyth Barr say The Warehouse's full-year result was “disappointing” but still broadly in line with expectations.Forbarr analysts Margaret Bei and Andy Bowley said the disappointing operating result was primarily driven by a few factors, amongst them broad-based inflation, gross margin pressures, and the year-on-year revenue declines in all brands except The Warehouse. Increases in the cost of doing business from higher information system spending, depreciation, and lease costs had also i...
Politicians fall back in love with user pays
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Politicians fall back in love with user pays

It seems political parties can’t stop talking about all manner of charges now.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Infrastructure

Airlines rake in billions from frills

Airlines are embracing add-on services to aid their return to pre-covid profitability.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Airlines rake in billions from frills
Infrastructure

Auckland council spending more Pollock than Picasso

Debt for the country's biggest council now over $12 billion.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Auckland council spending more Pollock than Picasso

More Retail

Net profit up but post-pandemic online sales down for Hallenstein Glasson
Retail

Net profit up but post-pandemic online sales down for Hallenstein Glasson

CEO Stuart Duncan said sales were "pleasing" during a cost-of-living crisis.

Ella Somers 29 Sep 2023
Weet-Bixgate: The Warehouse squares off against Sanitarium
Retail

Weet-Bixgate: The Warehouse squares off against Sanitarium

A shortage of the cereal has led the maker to cut off the giant retailer's supply.

Ella Somers 28 Sep 2023
Cooks Coffee to close 11 UK cafes
Retail

Cooks Coffee to close 11 UK cafes

The company’s annual meeting is being held in Auckland at 2pm.

Victoria Young 26 Sep 2023
IKEA is excited about NZ expansion – despite 'thinner' consumer wallets
Retail

IKEA is excited about NZ expansion – despite 'thinner' consumer wallets

The giant home furnishings retailer still plans to open in Aotearoa in late 2025.

Ella Somers 26 Sep 2023