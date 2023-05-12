Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Foodstuffs 'only passing on increases'

Foodstuffs 'only passing on increases'
(Image: PaknSave)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Fri, 12 May 2023
Foodstuffs, the co-operative that includes New World and Pak'nSave supermarkets, said it is only just passing on increases in prices from suppliers to customers.Food prices increased by 12.5% nationwide in the 12 months to April, according to Statistics New Zealand's Food Price Index (FPI).The prices Foodstuffs is charged by its suppliers have increased by 10% in this time, according to its own index – the Infometrics-Foodstuffs NZ Grocery Supplier Cost Index (GSCI).Foodstuffs also looks at price increases for a subset of items th...
Working from home – employers can say no
Opinion

Rebecca Rendle: Working from home – employers can say no

Remote and flexible working are now common expectations from employees.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Finance

Munro Footwear Group buys Bobux International out of receivership

McGarthNicol’s Conor McElhinney and Andrew Grenfell were appointed last month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Munro Footwear Group buys Bobux International out of receivership
Retail

Westpac pokes a finger at grocery duopoly

The bank says proposed changes to NZ's supermarket duopoly won't be enough.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Westpac pokes a finger at grocery duopoly

More Retail

Munro Footwear Group buys Bobux International out of receivership
Finance

Munro Footwear Group buys Bobux International out of receivership

McGarthNicol’s Conor McElhinney and Andrew Grenfell were appointed last month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Westpac pokes a finger at grocery duopoly
Retail

Westpac pokes a finger at grocery duopoly

The bank says proposed changes to NZ's supermarket duopoly won't be enough.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Let's Go involved in resale of giveaway McLaren
Retail Exclusive

Let's Go involved in resale of giveaway McLaren

The nearly $400,000 supercar given away as part of an alcohol promotion has been resold.

Oliver Lewis 11 May 2023
Card spending increases lag behind price rises
Retail

Card spending increases lag behind price rises

Households are still spending on hospitality and consumable goods.

Staff reporters 09 May 2023