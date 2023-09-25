Menu
Forsyth Barr keeps 'outperform' rating for KMD Brands

KMD Brands' stable includes the Rip Curl surfwear brand. (Image: NZME)
Ella Somers
Mon, 25 Sep 2023
Forsyth Barr says while there were a few “bright spots” in KMD Brands’ full-year earnings, the backdrop and outlook were negative on balance for the outdoor retailer.Forbarr analysts Margaret Bei and Andy Bowley lowered their near-term earnings forecasts for KMD Brands “modestly” due primarily to higher costs from a higher 2023 full-year base.“KMD reported consumer demand challenges, cost pressures, and an underwhelming August 2023 trading which was broadly in line with retailer peers,” they said a...
Markets

Synlait reports net loss in challenging year

The result was in line with guidance.

Rebecca Howard 8:59am
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Shortland St and the frustration of a nation

For years Shortland Street hospital has reflected the sense of where we are as a country.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
