Retail

Game of retail: most businesses are facing a softer outlook

Results reveal a tough year for retailers and customers. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Wed, 04 Oct 2023
The economic horizon looks set to get gloomier before it gets brighter for New Zealand’s listed retailers.Retailers across NZ’s market have now reported their full-year or half-year results for the 2023 financial year, and the biggest thing all of them have in common is how much the cost-of-living crisis has whacked them in the guts.Weet-Bixgate did a good job of distracting from The Warehouse’s dismal full-year earnings last Thursday, but it wasn’t quite enough to take the sting out of the big box, reporting a 66.%...
