Retail

Grocery commissioner launches ‘whistleblower’ tool to combat anti-competition practices

Grocey Commissioner says it's important people feel they can share information.
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Thu, 08 Feb 2024
Grocery commissioner Pierre van Heerden has launched an anonymous “whistleblower” tool designed to “lift the lid on practices and conduct that may be hampering competition in the $25 billion sector”, the Commerce Commission announced on Thursday.  The tool, which uses Navex WhistleB encrypted data security and privacy technology, enables any stakeholder in the grocery sector to remain anonymous when reporting misconduct to the commission.  A similar tool has been used in the commission's competition branch...
