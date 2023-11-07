Menu
Grocery council says Foodstuffs hopeful merger has been talked about for years

Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstruffs South Island want to become one entity. (Image: Foodstuffs)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
The chief executive of the New Zealand Food and Grocery Council says the news of Foodstuffs' hopeful merger has been a “much-talked-about prospect” for many years.The country's grocery sector and consumers alike will keep an eagle eye on Foodstuffs following the news that its North Island and South Island co-operatives want to merge.The NZ Herald reported on Tuesday that the supermarket giant had decided to apply to the Commerce Commission to try and merge the two entities into one.  While the rest of the grocery sector...
NZ sharemarket snaps winning streak
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX50 index finished at 11,223.86, down 37.362 points or 0.33%.

Staff reporters 07 Nov 2023
Tourism

NZ tourism suffering from 'systemic issues', funding shortfall

Tourism sector eyes up $90 million annual visitor levy to help recovery.

Brent Melville 07 Nov 2023
Infrastructure

Cimic, Apollo exit Ventia in $260m deal

Dual-listed Ventia holds the contract to maintain Transmission Gully.

Oliver Lewis 07 Nov 2023
Bluebird invests $40m into chip automation
Retail

Country's biggest chip producer ramps up logistics to contend with 500,000 bags a day.

Brent Melville 07 Nov 2023
Cook's Triple Two Coffee owes creditors nearly $700k
Finance

Cooks bought the business in 2020.

Riley Kennedy 06 Nov 2023
Receivers of 4 Seasons couldn't find a buyer for the business
Finance

Receivers were appointed in August.

Riley Kennedy 06 Nov 2023
Supie first sought help from PwC in April
Finance

Barely 5% of its customers were "active".

Riley Kennedy 03 Nov 2023