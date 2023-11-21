Menu
Retail

Higher pricing pushes Trade Me back into the black

Trade Me sales director Gavin Lloyd; reviewing pricing from time to time. (Image: Trade Me)
Brent Melville
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
Online auction site Trade Me boosted net profits after tax to $4.7 million for the year to June, turning around a loss of $2.3m for the prior year on the back of soaring classified revenues.Those revenues, reported by Trade Me owner Titan Parent New Zealand, follow rate card increases of as much as 15% and saw revenues climb $9.8m to $358.4m. The ultimate owner of Trade Me is Guernsey-based private equity firm Apax GP,  which paid $2.56 billion for the then-publicly listed company in May 2019.Classified revenues came in as t...
Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale
Finance

Forsyth Barr is repeating the same message as previously on the speculation.

Ella Somers 3:05pm
Law & Regulation

Transpower seeks massive increase in spending

The proposal would increase power bills by about $7 a month.

Ian Llewellyn 2:57pm
Energy

Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

The Japanese construction multinational is banking on growth of renewable energy.

Brent Melville 1:32pm
More Retail

Ezibuy's Aussie owner still sees opportunity in NZ
Finance

It had put in an offer to buy back Ezibuy's assets.

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023
NZ 'won't follow' Australia's ban on engineered stone products
Retail

But industry "regulatory intervention" could be top of the list for the new minister.

Brent Melville 17 Nov 2023
Sara Lee owes $94m, sale could be done by mid-Feb
Finance

The dessert maker went into administration last month.

Riley Kennedy 16 Nov 2023
Mall economics: Christchurch centre wrestles with rate rises
Retail

Interest rate rises are being blamed for a Christchurch mall's losses.

Staff reporters 15 Nov 2023