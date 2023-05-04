Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

NZ's online consumers are in the opposite of ‘shop till you drop’ mode

NZ's online consumers are in the opposite of ‘shop till you drop’ mode
(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Thu, 04 May 2023
Online spending might be picking up again internationally, but the same enthusiasm isn’t being seen in New Zealand.In an e-commerce report which came out last week, NZ Post found online shopping saw a “massive” 22% drop compared with the same corresponding period last year.But the big fall in online spending isn’t just because of the consumer belt-tightening caused by the current inflationary environment.In its report, NZ Post said the first quarter of 2022 was affected by omicron’s arrival, which saw physical shop...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, May 04, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, May 04, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Culture

How NZ is finding success in the tabletop gaming industry

One NZ company topped the Fast 50 with a card game.

Ben Moore 5:00am
How NZ is finding success in the tabletop gaming industry
Finance

Wellington richlister leaves estate to charity

Mark Dunajtschik wants the bulk of his estate to be managed by the Nikau Foundation.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Wellington richlister leaves estate to charity

More Retail

Countdown average food prices up by 9.5% year on year
Retail

Countdown average food prices up by 9.5% year on year

Multinational businesses passing on cost increases is seen as unfair, a survey says.

Ella Somers 02 May 2023
Banking Association: Value of new home loans down by 19%
Finance

Banking Association: Value of new home loans down by 19%

The average value of new home loans was $338,598, down 18.9% on the previous six months.

Staff reporters 01 May 2023
Consumer confidence lifts slightly, still 'extremely low'
Finance

Consumer confidence lifts slightly, still 'extremely low'

The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index has lifted one point in April, but still remains "at an extremely low level". It now sits at 79.3.ANZ’s chief economist Sharon Zollner said households were concerned about the rising cost of living, particularly those with large...

Staff reporters 28 Apr 2023
Ethique founder says stepping down 'positive and exciting'
Retail Free

Ethique founder says stepping down 'positive and exciting'

Brianne West says the time has come for new leadership.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 17 Apr 2023