Pandemic gloom fades away as Hallenstein Glassons sees net profit profit and sales boom

(Image: Supplied)

Group sales and net profit soared for Hallenstein Glassons Holdings as the retailer found its feet in a post-pandemic environment.Hallenstein Glassons Holdings saw group sales for the six months ended Feb 1 jump 30.9% to $223.2 million, up from $170.63m in the previous corresponding period. Net profit after tax on the other hand rose even higher and increased 74.8% to an unaudited $20.83m from the 2022 first-half results of $11.9m.Group chief executive Stuart Duncan said the retailer hadn’t been “materially” impacted by t...