Retail set to fly higher at Auckland International

City of sales set to fly higher. (Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
Auckland Airport's retail offering will play a more prominent role in its financial performance in the coming years, on the back of expanded off-airport duty-free retail.In its latest analysis of the country's largest airport, Forsyth Barr suggests that the retail component is an important value driver, accounting for almost one-third of net profit after tax (NPAT).Pre-pandemic, the retail mix had shown significant growth, which was a function of passenger growth, international departures space expansion, better concession yield and min...
PwC appointed administrators of Godfreys Group, restructure and sale under way
Law & Regulation

Five NZ stores could close.

Riley Kennedy 3:08pm
Media

Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director

The group looks to combine consultancy work with creative services.

Daniel Dunkley 11:15am
Finance

Sara Lee sells to Australian family for $20.9m

The failed frozen dessert maker is being sold as a going concern.

Greg Hurrell 11:14am
