Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Sanitarium’s cereal standoff with The Warehouse crumbles

Sanitarium’s cereal standoff with The Warehouse crumbles
Sanitarium faced scrutiny over its decision not to supply The Warehouse with Weet-Bix. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 03 Oct 2023
The cereal standoff between The Warehouse and Sanitarium has crumbled after the giant health food brand announced on Tuesday that it will continue to supply the red sheds with its breakfast staple.Sanitarium faced scrutiny over its decision not to supply The Warehouse with Weet-Bix since the news was revealed last week. The food company said it received a letter of inquiry from the Commerce Commission last Friday.The Warehouse chief executive Nick Grayston told BusinessDesk on Thursday that the retailer had been notified by Sanitarium that the...
A nurse training school still sits empty. Why?
Policy

Ana Maria Rivera: A nurse training school still sits empty. Why?

If the nursing shortage is so bad, why is a private nurse training school unused?

Ana Maria Rivera 12:00pm
Infrastructure

Business of blowouts: why windfarms buck the trend

With most coming in at or only slightly above budget, they’re a rare exception. Why?

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Business of blowouts: why windfarms buck the trend
Law & Regulation

Alan Reay fails to dismiss CTV building complaint

A court has rejected a bid by the retired engineer to set aside a disciplinary hearing.

Oliver Lewis 11:00am
Alan Reay fails to dismiss CTV building complaint