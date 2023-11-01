Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

The battle for online groceries: how Woolworths relaunched Milkrun

The battle for online groceries: how Woolworths relaunched Milkrun
Milkrun guarantees deliveries within 60 minutes but has averaged a delivery time of 31 minutes. (Image: Milkrun)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
A failed grocery delivery service startup that was brought back to life by a supermarket giant will now have even less competition in New Zealand’s online grocery space after the Icehouse Ventures-backed Supie went bust.Woolworths scooped up Milkrun after the startup went under in April due to a difficult trading environment, with 400 people losing their jobs in the process. Milkrun had some big financial backers behind the startup – including AirTree Ventures, Tiger Global, Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar &nda...
Mortgage stress to double by early 2025 – RBNZ’s financial stability report
Finance

Mortgage stress to double by early 2025 – RBNZ’s financial stability report

The nation's financial system is still broadly sound. 

Staff reporters 12:55pm
Economy

Unemployment up, wages rise as job market gets more ‘spare capacity’

The official unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in the year to Sept 30, from 3.6% previously.The new figure released on Wednesday came as high interest rates put the squeeze on the economy.The employment rate fell to 69.1% from a high of 69.8% last quarter.But that rate is still high...

Staff reporters 11:35am
Unemployment up, wages rise as job market gets more ‘spare capacity’
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, November 01, 2023

More Retail

Mitre 10’s mega IT project sends it deeper into the red
Retail

Mitre 10’s mega IT project sends it deeper into the red

The costly IT project hit already squeezed margins.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
The final days leading up to Supie's collapse
Finance

The final days leading up to Supie's collapse

The collapse came after the underwriter of its capital raise got cold feet.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Ballantynes retail expansion in Invercargill
Retail Free

Ballantynes retail expansion in Invercargill

Southland customers had been travelling to its Canterbury stores for decades.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 31 Oct 2023
Why Supie's directors quit on Friday
Finance

Why Supie's directors quit on Friday

Ben Kepes and Hadleigh Ford left the board as the company collapsed.

Riley Kennedy 31 Oct 2023