Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Times tight in Auckland as NZ spending growth slows

Times tight in Auckland as NZ spending growth slows
Rising petrol prices and interest rates continue to sting. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 04 Oct 2023
New data from Worldline shows that most New Zealanders continue to feel the squeeze as the country remains buffeted by the global winds of inflation.Consumer spending in September on Worldline's network through non-hospitality core merchants, which excludes fuel and vehicles and parts, was up 2.8% from the same month the year prior and up 21% from 2019.The payment processing company’s NZ chief executive, Bruce Proffit, said the soft growth could be due to bad weather and the timing of the school holiday, as well as a “pre-e...
Newshub to join Google News Showcase
Media

Newshub to join Google News Showcase

Warner’s Google deal will deliver much-needed revenue to the NZ division.

Daniel Dunkley 12:30pm
Primary Sector

MPI's review of 30-year-old stock crates standard due by end of year

Information could be released early next year.

Riley Kennedy 11:35am
MPI's review of 30-year-old stock crates standard due by end of year
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, October 04, 2023