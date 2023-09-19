Menu
Warehouse looks for some sunshine in Lodestone deal

(Image: The Warehouse Group)
Staff reporters
Tue, 19 Sep 2023
The Warehouse plans to electrify more than 260 sites across the country in a deal with Lodestone Energy that will start as early as 2026. The retailer said it’s signed a long-term agreement to use Lodestone Energy solar farms to power its Red and Blue retail and stationery sheds, Noel Leeming and Torpedo7 stores, distribution centres and store support offices by the end of 2026. The electricity agreement is expected to avoid about 5,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year and provide sharper pricing for the retai...
