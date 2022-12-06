Menu
Self promotion

A summer reading list for Jacinda Ardern, from NZIER

Dylan Reeve's Fake Believe explores the conspiracy theories that inflamed February's protests at parliament. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 06 Dec 2022
Choosing summer reading is challenging for a prime minister emerging from a global pandemic, facing a global recession, rampant climate change, infrastructure challenges, decolonisation, a general election next year and weird questions about why she’d meet another woman prime minister.However, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER), in association with BusinessDesk, has done its best to come up with a 2022 Summer Reading List for Jacinda Ardern.“2022 has been an extraordinary year,” said selection panel chair,...
Technology

Mercury IT victim of cyberattack – coronial files compromised

About 14,500 coronial files relating to the transportation of deceased people have been affected.

Ian Llewellyn 6:05pm
Wine Free

No storm in a wineglass for Delegat

Delegat isn't letting pandemic supply issues sour its outlook.

Ella Somers 5:10pm
Technology

Thousands of coronial files compromised in cyber attack

The attack was on an IT services firm. 

Staff reporters 4:45pm

Self promotion

BusinessDesk dominates NZSA awards

Oliver Lewis, Murray Jones and Riley Kennedy take home gongs from the Shareholders' Association Awards.

Staff reporters 23 Nov 2022
Self promotion

New look for BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk's new site will offer FundSource's trusted data, as part of a major expansion.

Matt Martel 07 Nov 2022
Work

Decent managers trump pay for NZ employees

Today's workers care as much about what their workplace is like to be in as what they are paid, according to research for BusinessDesk, analysed by our new workplace culture correspondent, Shane Green.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Oct 2022
Self promotion

BusinessDesk journalist takes top award

BusinessDesk takes home another gong. 

Staff reporters 27 Sep 2022