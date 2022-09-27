See full details
BusinessDesk's agriculture editor takes export award

BusinessDesk's agriculture editor takes export award
BusinessDesk's Rebecca Howard is an expert on exports. (Image: BusinessDesk)
BusinessDesk's agriculture editor, Rebecca Howard, has been judged as the best export journalist at the New Zealand Guild of Agricultural Journalists and Communicators (NZGAJC) awards.Howard’s award-winning portfolio included analysis of NZ’s reliance on China for export trade, published in April, and an article about NZ’s free trade agreement with Europe, from July.The win follows close on the heels of her taking home the Pāmu agricultural journalism encouragement award for journalists new to reporting on agriculture last...

