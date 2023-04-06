Menu
Self promotion

Cooking the Books podcast hits two million downloads
BusinessDesk investments editor Frances Cook says money is relevant to everyone’s lives. (Image: Frances Cook)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
The BusinessDesk/NZ Herald podcast Cooking the Books has cracked two million downloads since BusinessDesk investments editor Frances Cook’s first episode in 2017.One of publisher NZME’s original podcast offerings, the podcast for people seeking financial independence passed the two million mark on Tuesday this week, with a total of 2,053,472 downloads on  Spreaker and Omny analytics.“Frances has an incredible, and close, relationship with her audience. This is reflected in downloads and her massive social media following....
First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace
First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace

Dawn Aerospace makes one small step towards reusable spacecraft.

Greg Hurrell 11:50am
Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

The investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multimedia digital platform.

Daniel Dunkley 9:45am
Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 6, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
