Cooking the Books podcast hits two million downloads

BusinessDesk investments editor Frances Cook says money is relevant to everyone’s lives. (Image: Frances Cook)

The BusinessDesk/NZ Herald podcast Cooking the Books has cracked two million downloads since BusinessDesk investments editor Frances Cook’s first episode in 2017.One of publisher NZME’s original podcast offerings, the podcast for people seeking financial independence passed the two million mark on Tuesday this week, with a total of 2,053,472 downloads on Spreaker and Omny analytics.“Frances has an incredible, and close, relationship with her audience. This is reflected in downloads and her massive social media following....