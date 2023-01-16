Menu
Dileepa Fonseka joins BusinessDesk

Dileepa Fonseka joins BusinessDesk
Respected senior journalist Dileepa Fonseka joins BusinessDesk from Feb 7. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Mon, 16 Jan 2023
BusinessDesk is delighted to announce the appointment of Dileepa Fonseka to a senior correspondent’s role.“This is a key hire for us in an election year,” said managing editor, Pattrick Smellie. “BusinessDesk will be the place where election coverage will focus on the political parties’ policies and their plans to address issues facing New Zealand. Dileepa will join our strong and growing team of senior journalists who will report on and analyse the economy, politics, and policy this year.”Dileepa has ca...
Markets Free Market close

Markets: NZ shares rise as US earnings season prepares to kick off

Investors are looking ahead to the next US Federal Reserve meeting and wondering if it's the end of the rate hiking cycle.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Primary Sector

O'Connor heading to Europe to talk up NZ's trade agenda

O'Connor is heading to Davos and then Berlin and will be lobbying for the ratification of the EU-NZ FTA as part of his agenda. 

Rebecca Howard 4:00pm
Technology Free Partner content

Business class at the speed of light

The new, more symmetric ways of working require better fibre plans.

Bill Bennett for Chorus 1:55pm

More Self promotion

Self promotion

A PM's summer reading list, from NZIER

The list covers global disorder, disinformation, pre-colonial Aotearoa and gender dynamics.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Dec 2022
Self promotion

BusinessDesk dominates NZSA awards

Oliver Lewis, Murray Jones and Riley Kennedy take home gongs from the Shareholders' Association Awards.

Staff reporters 23 Nov 2022
Self promotion

New look for BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk's new site will offer FundSource's trusted data, as part of a major expansion.

Matt Martel 07 Nov 2022
Work

Decent managers trump pay for NZ employees

Today's workers care as much about what their workplace is like to be in as what they are paid, according to research for BusinessDesk, analysed by our new workplace culture correspondent, Shane Green.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Oct 2022