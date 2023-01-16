Respected senior journalist Dileepa Fonseka joins BusinessDesk from Feb 7. (Image: Supplied)

BusinessDesk is delighted to announce the appointment of Dileepa Fonseka to a senior correspondent’s role.“This is a key hire for us in an election year,” said managing editor, Pattrick Smellie. “BusinessDesk will be the place where election coverage will focus on the political parties’ policies and their plans to address issues facing New Zealand. Dileepa will join our strong and growing team of senior journalists who will report on and analyse the economy, politics, and policy this year.”Dileepa has ca...