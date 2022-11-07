Menu
Self promotion

New look for BusinessDesk

Our new site.
Matt Martel
Mon, 07 Nov 2022
BusinessDesk now has a sophisticated new design and a range of new features.We've also taken over FundSource, the definitive data source for KiwiSaver and managed funds. It was originally a product of the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX), but was sold to Zenith Investment Partners in 2019.  FundSource is an esteemed investment research house that has provided data analysis to financial advisers and fund managers for several decades.  The BusinessDesk iteration of FundSource will launch later this month. It will offer detailed data...
Finance

Debt funding of Kiwi Wealth purchase should raise alarm

Fisher Funds CEO Bruce McLachlan says a report that US-based Bain Capital and Japan's Nomura were financing the Kiwi Wealth purchase "doesn't reflect the current arrangements".

Jenny Ruth 6:00am
Infrastructure Analysis

A deal can be done on Three Waters – let me explain why

It all comes back to debt ceilings, but it shouldn't.

Jem Traylen 6:00am
Infrastructure

Downer up 23% on strength of govt contracts

Downer EDI's New Zealand operations were the star of the show last year for the giant trans-Tasman engineering and facilities management group.

Brent Melville 6:00am

Work

Decent managers trump pay for NZ employees

Today's workers care as much about what their workplace is like to be in as what they are paid, according to research for BusinessDesk, analysed by our new workplace culture correspondent, Shane Green.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Oct 2022
Self promotion

BusinessDesk journalist takes top award

BusinessDesk takes home another gong. 

Staff reporters 27 Sep 2022
Self promotion Free

BusinessDesk’s winner: up and coming Jem Traylen

"Focus, stickability and fire in the belly" were the factors that impressed the judges in Jem Traylen's entry portfolio.

Staff reporters 22 Aug 2022
Charities Free

NZ Mormon investigation released tomorrow

Boasting $424 million in assets, the Mormon church is New Zealand’s third wealthiest centralised religious group and 20th richest charity.

Murray Jones 20 Jun 2022