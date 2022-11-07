New look for BusinessDesk

Our new site.

Matt Martel

BusinessDesk now has a sophisticated new design and a range of new features.We've also taken over FundSource, the definitive data source for KiwiSaver and managed funds. It was originally a product of the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX), but was sold to Zenith Investment Partners in 2019. FundSource is an esteemed investment research house that has provided data analysis to financial advisers and fund managers for several decades. The BusinessDesk iteration of FundSource will launch later this month. It will offer detailed data...