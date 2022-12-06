Menu
Auditing the auditors – the cost of 'other' fees

Auditing the auditors – the cost of 'other' fees
KPMG NZ national managing partner Brent Manning says climate-change disclosures require more work. (Image: KPMG)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 06 Dec 2022
Additional reporting by Murray Jones and Andy Fyers. Big four accountants took home $5.4 million in “other fees” for work outside their statutory audit on firms in the top 50 companies (NZX50) on the New Zealand stock exchange in 2022, up from $4.5m the year prior. This equated to 14% of the total auditor fees recorded, a figure which remained flat year on year. When BusinessDesk last checked in on audit fees, 17% of fees were being spent on “other” work outside the statutory audit. However, this analysis...
