Auditing the auditors – who has market share?

PwC's Rich Day says the audit market is relatively settled. (Image: PwC)

Additional reporting by Murray Jones and Andy Fyers. PwC has reaped the most auditor fees from NZX50 companies this year, although the market share of our top listed firms is still reasonably distributed.BusinessDesk's analysis of the index of the top 50 shares on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) showed $42.2 million was spent on auditor fees in 2022, according to annual report disclosures. This is up a touch from $40.1m the year prior.Company director and former KPMG head Ross Buckley said auditors’ fees were only going to i...