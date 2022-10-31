See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Services

Auditor general worries about the future of audits

Ian Llewellyn

Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 31 Oct 2022

Auditor general worries about the future of audits
The auditor general says a lack of auditors and more demands are putting the future of public sector audits in doubt. (Image: Office of the Auditor General)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 31 Oct 2022
RELATED
The auditor general is worried about the future of the audit profession and says it's casting doubts on the future of public sector audits.Auditor general John Ryan has conducted a review because he is at the midpoint of his seven-year tenure. It shows huge pressures on the wider profession.In his 'audit of the auditor', Ryan said he was concerned about a lack of auditors and having too few entering the profession.He said many issues were affecting the profession's future and these were casting doubt on public sector audits.Thes...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets Market close
Pushpay investors ponder takeover as NZX50 marches on
Riley Kennedy | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

Yield stocks such as Chorus and property investors led the market higher. 

Markets
Shareholders accuse Pushpay board of ‘waving the white flag’
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

The bid from private equity firms BGH Capital and Sixth Street values the company at more than $1.5 billion but falls in the lower end of Pushpay’s historical trading range and similar transactions.

Finance
NZ banks could cope with house prices halving, says Reserve Bank
Jenny Ruth | Mon, 31 Oct 2022

The banks would still have more than the minimum required capital in the “severe but plausible” scenario the Reserve Bank asked them to model.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.