Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Services

Battle of the brands starts NZ corporate year

Battle of the brands starts NZ corporate year
(Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 11 Jan 2023
After a well-earned couple of weeks of torpor, the New Zealand corporate world is starting to reawaken, with the early post-holiday business news landscape dominated by two big battles over branding.One was the complaint by TVNZ that its investment in the “One” television channel brand meant Vodafone NZ had erred by renaming itself “One”.The other was legal action lodged in Ireland by the Ornua dairy co-operative, which produced the leading global butter brand Kerrygold, against Westland Milk Products’ packaging fo...
Cars Exclusive

Clean-car scheme reaches $288.5m in payments

The ‘fiscally neutral’ scheme could soon tap out.

Brent Melville 5:00am
World

Shares fall after Virgin Orbit rocket suffers failure

Virgin Orbit shares fell 25% in after-hours trade. It was Virgin Orbit’s sixth attempt to reach orbit.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Environment

Niwa to plumb the depths of Antarctica's Ross Sea

The crew of Niwa's Tangaroa are expecting to find Antarctica's sea ice thinner than ever on this season's expedition.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am

More Services

Opinion

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka: Five big public relations trends to watch in 2023

Expect a new election battleground on social media.

Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka 10 Jan 2023
Health INVESTIGATION

Resignations rock Physiotherapy Board NZ

Former workers are critical of the organisation's chief executive. 

Victoria Young 22 Dec 2022
Services

Downer earnings overstated by up to $40m

The total impact was spread across the 2020 to 2023 financial years, the company says.

Dan Brunskill 08 Dec 2022
Finance

Gender pay gap for accountants still needs work

Median remuneration for accountants has increased by 11% in both Australia and NZ.

Rebecca Howard 07 Dec 2022