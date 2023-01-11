Battle of the brands starts NZ corporate year

(Image: Getty)

After a well-earned couple of weeks of torpor, the New Zealand corporate world is starting to reawaken, with the early post-holiday business news landscape dominated by two big battles over branding.One was the complaint by TVNZ that its investment in the “One” television channel brand meant Vodafone NZ had erred by renaming itself “One”.The other was legal action lodged in Ireland by the Ornua dairy co-operative, which produced the leading global butter brand Kerrygold, against Westland Milk Products’ packaging fo...