Cooking the Books Quizzes
Deloitte makes healthcare play

Victoria Young

Wed, 14 Sep 2022

Deloitte has dominated Ministry of Health spending on consultants in the past five years. (Image: Getty)
Big four consulting and accounting firm Deloitte said it would buy Francis Health in a bid to “solve some of the most pressing healthcare challenges Aotearoa is facing".Deloitte will take on 25 staff and three partners in the deal. The move comes amid sweeping reform of the health system in which new crown entity Health NZ has been established. Of the big four, Deloitte has dominated Ministry of Health spending on consultants in the past five years, figures released to BusinessDesk show.For example, to help with the covid r...

