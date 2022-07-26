See full details
Ezispeak saga: Only a third of languages provided under new firm

Victoria Young
Tue, 26 Jul 2022

Ezispeak saga: Only a third of languages provided under new firm
Immigration minister Michael Wood has expressed confidence in new provider Connecting Now. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Tue, 26 Jul 2022
The number of languages available for phone interpreting services available for government agencies has been slashed by a third after the holder of a major contract went into liquidation.More than 200 government phone interpreters were left out of pocket after Ezispeak, appointed by the government under a multimillion-dollar multiyear contract in 2019, went under in June.The Ministry of Business Innovation & Employment engaged a replacement provider, Connecting Now, which interpreters were encouraged to join. In mid-July, Connecting No...

