Altrad hands NZR a Christmas headache

Mohed Altrad. (Image: Getty)

We all have memorable tips of advice drilled into us as kids by our parents. One of my mother’s favourite old sayings was: “Lie down with dogs and you get fleas." Somebody at New Zealand Rugby (NZR) should have listened to their mum when French company Altrad came knocking.Three months ago, I wrote about the prospect of a court case in the Paris criminal court blowing up in NZR’s face. This week it happened when Mohed Altrad and World Rugby vice-chair and French rugby boss Bernard Laporte were found guilty of corrup...