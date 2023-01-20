Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sport

Business of Sport: 20 questions for 2023

Business of Sport: 20 questions for 2023
(Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 20 Jan 2023
Business of Sport is back after the holiday break and the first column of the year ponders the questions, and occasionally has a go at predicting the sports business trends that will dominate the 2023 landscape internationally, and within Aotearoa ...How much will the cost-of-living crisis impact sport in 2023?If it’s not the primary question on the lips of every sports marketer around the globe and within New Zealand, it should be.Sporting administrators here and offshore need to remind themselves this will be the primary issue for all f...
Bloomberg

Treasury taps retirement funds to avoid breaching US debt limit

The US Treasury is using extraordinary measures to avoid the government running out of cash.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Primary Sector

ASB expecting 'substantially lower' milk price next season

ASB Bank is forecasting $8.65 per KgMS for this season and $7 for next.

Riley Kennedy 10:51am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday Jan 20, 2023

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Sport

Sport

Half a million tickets already sold for Fifa Women's World Cup

With the World Cup expanded from 24 teams to 32 this time around, Fifa officials are expecting spectators from more than 120 countries.

Trevor McKewen 19 Jan 2023
Business

Honours list runs from astronomy to Afghanistan

Europeans make up 50% of the gong recipients, compared to 60% last year. 

Greg Hurrell 31 Dec 2022
Sport

Business of Sport: and the award goes to ...

The silly season is upon us and it’s time for the inaugural Business of Sport Awards.

Trevor McKewen 23 Dec 2022
Sport

Bernard Laporte’s fate in hands of Kiwi cop

Still no word from NZ Rugby about its Altrad talks. 

Trevor McKewen 19 Dec 2022