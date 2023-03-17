Menu
Business of Sport: A-League NZ expansion plan sharper than NRL's token attempts

Ireland's green machine is grinding towards a Grand Slam. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
Expansion is the current buzzword on the lips of Australian sporting administrators.In the same week as the Breakers came within a whisker of taking out Australia’s premier basketball competition, the National Rugby League (NRL) and football’s A-League have been talking it up big across the ditch around future expansion sides.The A-League’s decision this week to offer a new license to Auckland to join the Wellington Phoenix in the competition in time for the 2024-25 season is a huge boost for football in Aotearoa and also hold...
Todd Muller retires from politics, gives up spokesperson roles
Politics

National leader Christopher Luxon carried out a mini reshuffle in the wake of Todd Muller's decision not to seek re-election.

Greg Hurrell 12:27pm
Opinion Free

Brett O’Riley: Lots to savour about a plan for advanced manufacturing

This plan is seen as a blueprint for future growth for NZ and higher-paid skilled jobs.

Brett O’Riley 12:00pm
Policy

Emergency legislation criticised for lack of readiness

Concerns have been raised about the speed at which the bill was passed.

Jem Traylen 11:00am
