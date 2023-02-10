Menu
Business of Sport: fan alert – sportswashing is starting to feel personal

Could sportwashing extend to the All Blacks? (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 10 Feb 2023
That creeping feeling is dread and now it’s official – 'sportswashing' is seriously interfering with my joy of watching sport.That realisation came in a flood this last week. And like Auckland, I’m struggling with the drenching, and that things are almost certainly never likely to be the same again.Wikipedia describes sportswashing as “the practice of individuals, groups, corporations using sports to improve reputations tarnished by wrongdoing". That’s what Fifa did to New Zealanders last week. By...
Bloomberg: When we'll know if rates have peaked

If NZ's central bank shrinks the size of its rate hikes, it’s a big deal.

Bloomberg 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Feb 10, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Energy

Future electricity prices 'perplexing'

A Forsyth Barr analyst suspects some mispricing of wholesale electricity futures.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

Sport

America’s Cup aims for a billion TV viewers

The European time zone makes the magic mark well within the regatta’s reach.

Trevor McKewen 09 Feb 2023
Sport

Business of Sport: women’s sport valuations are on fire but what does it mean for NZ?

There are currently over a billion NZ dollars of investment out of nowhere into women’s football and cricket.  

Trevor McKewen 03 Feb 2023
Sport

Kiwi-inspired ‘correct the net’ righting sporting wrongs

The collaboration is tackling internet search bias against sportswomen.

Trevor McKewen 02 Feb 2023
Sport

Business of Sport: Here comes the Six Nations and a massive year of rugby

The annual shakedown for northern hemisphere supremacy will tell us a lot about the impending World Cup.

Trevor McKewen 27 Jan 2023