Business of Sport: Here comes the Six Nations and a massive year of rugby

Six Nations chief executive, Ben Morel, dispelled any suggestion the Springboks could also dump our southern Rugby Championship. (Image: Getty)

An intriguing year of international rugby kicks off next weekend – including Netflix cameras everywhere (more on that later) – and never has the annual Six Nations tournament held greater intrigue or interest for New Zealand viewers.It’s not just that Ireland and France look infinitely better than the All Blacks in a World Cup year but also that England has a new coach at the helm and Wales a recycled one. There’s even interest in Italy. Fresh from their first win over Australia just a couple of months...