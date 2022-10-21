See full details
Business of Sport: is Izzy about to top Steve Adams as NZ’s highest-paid sports star?

Fri, 21 Oct 2022

Business of Sport: is Izzy about to top Steve Adams as NZ’s highest-paid sports star?
Steve Adams might be losing his grip on NZ's title of highest-paid athlete. (Image: Getty)
Fri, 21 Oct 2022
Steve Adams has had a stranglehold on the status as New Zealand’s highest-paid active athlete for at least five years now.And our home-grown NBA star will remain a huge earner for another couple of years to come, having just renewed a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, his third franchise in a nine-season career that will end up netting him more than $300 million in contract earnings when he retires.Adams’ new deal is reportedly worth US$25.2m ($45m) over two seasons. It’s not as high as his peak earning seasons with the Oklahom...

Environment
What Upton and Rumsfeld have in common - fear of the unknown unknowns
Ian Llewellyn | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

The latest report on the state of environmental reporting and policy reveals Simon Upton as both a Cassandra and an eternal optimist. 

Finance
Mainfreight climbs 6.2% on upbeat earnings outlook
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

The company expects revenue to be up 32% in the first-half of the March year.

World news
UK Tories seek quick fix to Truss chaos as party faces wipeout
Bloomberg | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

Speculation is rife about who will replace Liz Truss as prime minister. A lobby is even calling for former PM Boris Johnson's return.

