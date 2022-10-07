See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Sport

Business of Sport: league bosses sniff a world cup of opportunity

Trevor McKewen

Trevor McKewen
Fri, 07 Oct 2022

Business of Sport: league bosses sniff a world cup of opportunity
Penrith Panthers' Jarome Luai shows off his Samoan colours. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 07 Oct 2022
RELATED
Rugby league has long been a sport of delicious ironies, but the football code is poised to outdo itself with its looming world cup tournament in England.For decades, the world cup has been a nuisance for the game’s premier powerbrokers, primarily the Australian Rugby League Commission and its National Rugby League (NRL) clubs.And now, after virtually throwing up their hands up in surrender, the zealots for the international game find themselves on the verge of what they had dreamed of but never believed they would actually see – a...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Listed Companies
NZ's cannabis shares rally after move to decriminalise in the US
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 07 Oct 2022

More than 6,500 people could be affected by Joe Biden's pardon. 

Retail FREE
Kathmandu announces new global expansion at Paris Fashion Week
Staff reporters | Fri, 07 Oct 2022

Kathmandu announced the launch of its new global expansion into the UK, Europe and North America at Paris Fashion Week.

Transport
KiwiRail to remain an SOE, former CEO Greg Miller paid $1.8m
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 07 Oct 2022

On the day ministers announced no change to its entity form, KiwiRail revealed it paid nearly $2m to its former CEO.

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.