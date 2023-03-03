Business of Sport: Lydia Ko the go-to for equality in women’s golf

Lydia Ko. (Image: Getty)

Lydia Ko’s ability to navigate a stunning comeback and once again become the world’s best women’s golfer is a sports story for the ages. It’s one of the reasons she occupies a warm place in the hearts of Kiwis – reflected in her winning the supreme honour at the Halberg Awards as a teenager in 2014 and the sportswoman of the year award three times. The Auckland-raised phenom started this year like she ended the last, proving totally dominant in winning the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA...