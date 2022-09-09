See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Sport

Business of Sport: Qatar eyes major rugby matches, wants to host world cup

Trevor McKewen

Trevor McKewen
Fri, 09 Sep 2022

Business of Sport: Qatar eyes major rugby matches, wants to host world cup
The 974 Stadium in Qatar's capital Doha will host matches of the FIFA football World Cup 2022. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 09 Sep 2022
RELATED
Snooze and you lose.   That’s the adage that needs to be ringing in the ears of New Zealand and Australian national rugby unions now they're breaking bread and trying to sort out a meaningful future Super Rugby competition from 2024 on.Record viewing figures in the new United Rugby Championship (URC) – the cross-border club competition that South African franchises compete in after walking away from Super Rugby – mean the Lions, Sharks, Stormers and Bulls are gone forever.It's now only a small leap for the So...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Fonterra's 'significant' upgrade happy surprise for NZ's market
Staff reporters | Fri, 09 Sep 2022

Stock and currency markets remained relatively unchanged after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II was announced.

Immigration
Working holiday arrivals ‘exceed expectations’
Jem Traylen | Fri, 09 Sep 2022

Up to 12,000 more working holiday makers are a welcome relief but a “sustainable” immigration policy is still needed.

Listed Companies
SkyCity CEO's $1.5m salary prompts cleaners and security to strike
Brent Melville | Fri, 09 Sep 2022

Cleaners and security will walk off the job this weekend to force SkyCity to improve the union's pay offer.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.