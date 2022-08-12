See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Sport

Business of Sport: rot runs deeper than Ian Foster

Trevor McKewen
Fri, 12 Aug 2022

Business of Sport: rot runs deeper than Ian Foster
NZ Rugby has bigger fish to fry than just Ian Foster's coaching (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 12 Aug 2022
RELATED
Is there any other topic within New Zealand sport right now than when the executioner’s axe will fall on Ian Foster? The brutal reality for NZ Rugby is that the All Blacks coaching position is only the tip of the iceberg of their problems.There is a time-proven litmus test for judging how deep a sports organisation’s dysfunction runs. It’s when it starts leaking to the media left, right and centre. Right now, NZR has more holes in it than a New Orleans levee during Hurricane Katrina.In more than five decades of observing,...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Finance
Partners Life sold to Dai-ichi in $1b deal
Staff reporters | Fri, 12 Aug 2022

Naomi Ballantyne navigates her third successful exit. 

Markets FREE
NZ dollar rise pinches big exporters
Staff reporters | Fri, 12 Aug 2022

Big exporters like Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Mainfreight didn't enjoy the NZ dollar jumping against the greenback today.

Primary Sector
Fonterra's FY result looking good
Rebecca Howard | Fri, 12 Aug 2022

The co-op said earnings for the year to July 31 were at the top end of the 25–35 cents per share guidance it has signalled.

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.