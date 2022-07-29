See full details
Sport

Business of Sport: rugby’s looming headache

Trevor McKewen
Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Business of Sport: rugby’s looming headache
Former All Black Carl Hayman in his twilight playing years for Toulon in 2015. (Image: Getty)
Batten down rugby union and rugby league.That Keith Richards riff ringing in your ears is surely the theme song those producers of the inevitable future docuseries will choose to frame this moment in time.“Ooh, a storm is threatening my very life today.“If I don’t get some shelter, ooh yeah, I’m gonna fade away.”  Gimme Shelter is perhaps the appropriate choice for both parties involved in a battle where ultimately there can’t be any real winners.The song kept popping into my head this week after I read...

