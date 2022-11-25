Menu
Business of Sport: Rugby’s Nations Cup – will the turkeys vote for Christmas?

England face the All Blacks' haka at Twickenham Stadium. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 25 Nov 2022
In London, the world’s top national unions, including New Zealand Rugby, have just met for a gabfest about something that should be a no-brainer for the international game. 'The Nations Cup' is an idea that has been around for a couple of years.   Basically, the concept is that in non-World Cup years and non-British and Irish Lions touring years, the June window for southern hemisphere tests against northern visitors and the autumn internationals in Europe in November becomes a quasi-unofficial world tournament.&nbs...
Golf simulators an ace in the hole for entrepreneur

Camera-based technology lets you play any time, whatever the weather.

Ella Somers 21 Nov 2022
Sport

Business of Sport: Super Rugby Aupiki and the looming knock-on

Expect all hell to break loose over the women’s rugby schedule for 2023.

Trevor McKewen 18 Nov 2022
Sport

Trevor McKewen: Will NZ Rugby back Black Ferns?

NZ Rugby has the country's most marketable athlete in Ruby Tui.

Trevor McKewen 14 Nov 2022
Sport

Business of Sport: ugly civil war breaks out in NRL

A dispute with players and a bun fight with the clubs are both turning nasty.

Trevor McKewen 11 Nov 2022